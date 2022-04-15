KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash's film shatters all records, becomes BIGGEST opener in India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HOMBALE FILMS KGF Chapter 2 Box office day 1

KGF Chapter 2 Box office: Actor Yash's most awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 was released in theatres on Thursday (April 14) worldwide. Amidst the high expectations of rewriting history, Prashanth Neel's directorial has surpassed several records of its own blockbuster franchise KGF 1 which had turned out to be the highest-grossing movie in the Kannada industry. KGF Chapter 2 has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages on over 12,000 screens across the world in 70 countries. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has surpassed the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' and Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan to top the charts. It has crossed the Rs. 53 Cr. mark on its opening day

His tweet read, "KGF2 CREATES HISTORY, BIGGEST DAY 1 TOTAL… #KGF2 has demolished *opening day* records of #War and #ThugsOfHindostan… #KGFChapter2 is now BIGGEST OPENER in #India [#Hindi version]… *Day 1* biz..#KGF2: ₹ 53.95 cr.. #War: ₹ 51.60 cr..#TOH: ₹ 50.75 cr Nett. #India biz."

According to the box office India report, "The collections are simply extraordinary in every city across India and some places records have gone up by insane margins. The film does not have a star but this is what brand value can do for a film when that film is in the right zone meaning a mass action type of film. The film has broken many barriers and also crossed 30 lakh footfalls which only a few films have managed in history."

KGF, which stands for Kolar Gold Fields (in Karnataka) is a tale of Rocky (Yash), an orphan who rises from poverty and becomes the king of a gold mine. The two-part multilingual film, which had its first chapter released in 2018. Bollywood stars Raveen Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty are playing major roles along with Rocking Star Yash in the film.

