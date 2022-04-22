KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Yash's film is UNBEATABLE; becomes first film to cross 250 cr mark

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HOMBALE FILMS KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash Box Office Collection Day 8

Prashanth Neel directorial KGF Chapter 2 continues its non-stop success at the box office. Yash starrer has been breaking several records ever since its release on April 14. Within seven days the film has proved the reason behind its huge hype and even beyond. After becoming the biggest opener in the history of movies, KGF 2 (Hindi) became the first film to break the 250 crore nett barrier in the first week as it picked up 250.75 crore nett approx. It became the fastest film in Hindi to reach the mark, beating other box office superhits such as Baahubali: The Conclusion, Dangal, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Trade analyst Traan Adasrsh tweeted, ""#KGF2 IS THE FASTEST TO HIT ₹ 250 CR...#KGF2: Day 7 #Baahubali2: Day 8 #Dangal: Day 10 #Sanju: Day 10 #TigerZindaHai: Day 10. Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr, Wed 16.35 cr. Total: ₹ 255.05 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

According to the Box Office India reports, "The 250 crore nett number gives KGF 2 and average of around 35 crore nett per day which is crazy as a 35 crore nett opening day itself is a huge task and only eight films have managed this and one of them is KGF 2 itself. The extended holiday weekend is also a plus because if it was normal seven day week with a holiday on day one then the numbers of Bahubali - The Conclusion would have been tougher to reach." The film is unlikely to cross the numbers of Bahubali - The Conclusion as per reports.

Starring Bollywood's popular stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt, the film is unwavering on the global front as well, it has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark in worldwide earnings. This is the second-highest collection by an Indian film in one week, behind Baahubali: The Conclusion, which grossed over ₹800 crores in the first seven days.

On Thursday afternoon, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared, "#KGFChapter2 ZOOMS past ₹700 cr milestone mark," his tweet read.

'KGF: Chapter 2' is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. KGF: Chapter 2 presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Gully Boy to name a few. The sequel also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran

