KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film unaffected by Doctor Strange 2, crosses Rs 400 cr

Highlights 'KGF: Chapter 2' has surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan's 'Dangal'

It has become second highest grossing film after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon

KGF: Chapter 2 box office collection: Ever since its release on 14 April 2022, Yash starrer has been breaking records at the box office. Without faltering the Prashanth Neel directorial smashed record after record with its enormous collections. Many films including Jersey, Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 released but fell flat in front of KGF: Chapter 2. From record collection opening to now crossing the Rs 400 crore mark, Rocky Bhai's magic fails to stop. It has become the second highest-grossing Indian film after SS Rajamouli's Bahubali - The Conclusion beating Dangal, PK and Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the all-time box office collections of the film and declared it an all time blockbuster. He tweeted, "#KGF2 biz at a glance.. Week 1: ₹ 268.63 [Thu release; 8 days] Week 2: ₹ 80.18 cr Week 3: ₹ 49.14 cr Total: ₹ 397.95 cr #India biz. #Hindi version. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER."

Talking about the worldwide collections of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon's pan-India film it has collected Rs 1119.50 crores gross till now and is expected to dethrone SS Rajamouli's RRR in this category soon.

According to a report in Box Office India, there is no slowing down for 'KGF: Chapter 2' even after the release of 'Dr Strange - In The Multiverse Of Madness' and the film is expected to make big business till Sunday. "The collections will be strong on the fourth Friday as all the Eid areas are collecting more than last Friday. There will be a drop in the bigger centres due to the release of Dr Strange but mass will compensate so its likely there will not be much of a drop from last Friday," it shared.

KGF-Chapter 2 released with a bang recording the highest opening day collections. It continued its winning run as the Hindi movie to register the highest earnings on the opening weekend, and opening week. It also became the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 250 crore nett mark.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 happens to be the sequel to the 2018 release 'KGF Chapter 1.' The film also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran.