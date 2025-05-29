KGF actor Yash's photos with Hollywood stunt director Guy Norris surface from the sets of Ramayan Actor-producer Yash's photos from the sets of Ramayan have popped up, where he can be seen with Hollywood’s legendary stunt director Guy Norris.

New Delhi:

Ramayana has become one of the most anticipated movies ever since its official announcement. The buzz has only grown stronger as actor-producer Yash begins filming for the magnum opus, produced by producer Namit Malhotra. For the unversed, while Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, rocking Star Yash is all set to bring Ravana to life. The KGF actor was seen with legendary Hollywood stunt director Guy Norris, celebrated for Mad Max: Fury Road and The Suicide Squad, in the photos that have popped up from the sets of Ramayan.

According to the film's team, Norris is currently in India, choreographing elaborate, high-octane action sequences tailored for the scale of Ramayana, with Yash’s character at the centre of the storm. Known for his close involvement across all aspects of his projects, Yash is actively collaborating with the team to shape a visual spectacle that pushes the limits of Indian action cinema. He is slated to shoot for 60–70 days for Ramayana Part 1.

(Image Source : X)Yash with Hollywood stunt director Guy Norris

The film is being directed by Dangal-famed Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. For the unversed, Ramayan: Part 1 will be released in January 2026 and Part 2 will be released in 2027. TV actor Ravi Dubey will mark his Bollywood debut in the role of Lakshman, whereas Miss Universe 2000, Lara Dutta, will be seen in the role of wicked Kaikayi. Reportedly, Sunny Deol might have signed up for the role of Lord Hanuman.

Moreover, ahead of Ramayan, Yash will be seen in his upcoming film, Toxic. Reportedly, the release date of the film is being pushed. Makers have not confirmed yet, but, seems like Kiara Advani and Nayanthara have been signed up for lead roles in the film.

Also Read: Box Office Report: How much Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kesari Veer, Mission Impossible 8 earn on Wednesday?