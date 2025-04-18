Kesari Chapter 2 X social media review: Netizens praise Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's period drama Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan starrer 'Kesari: Chapter 2' has been released in theatres today. Fans have shared their first reviews on the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). Have a look at the social media reactions here.

New Delhi:

The much-awaited film Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, hit the silver screens worldwide on April 18, 2025. Within hours of its release, 'Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh' has taken social media by storm, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where fans and critics alike are sharing their reactions with hashtags like #KesariChapter2 and #Kesari2 flooding timelines.

The period drama film is based on the life story of C. Sankaran Nair, the lawyer who fought for the truth behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film has sparked a wave of excitement among fans online. Social media users are praising the performances, with some calling it a powerful and emotionally charged film.

One user wrote, 'A gripping courtroom drama on Jallianwala Bagh’s aftermath. @akshaykumar shines as C. Sankaran Nair, with @ActorMadhavan and @ananyapandayy impressing. Intense, emotional, and well-crafted, it’s a must-watch 4/5.'

Another user tweeted, '#KesariChapter2 is a powerful and emotionally charged film. This historical drama brings to life the tragic events of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre with heart-wrenching authenticity. Performance by #AkshayKumar & @ActorMadhavan. Must-watch movie.'

The movie's hype has even drawn responses from fellow celebrities, with Chhaava actor Vicky Kaushal calling it 'Don't Miss'. Reviewing the Akshay Kumar starrer, the Bollywood actor took to his Instagram story and wrote, 'An untold story told with so much grit, sincerity and sensitivity.' Commenting on the direction part of the film, the actor said, 'This is one hell of a directorial debut.'

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story

Kesari: Chapter 2 cast

This period drama film features Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and The Railway Men actor R Madhavan in the lead roles. The movie is written by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Akshat Ghildial and Sumit Saxena. Meanwhile, the film is backed by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films and Leo Media Collective.

