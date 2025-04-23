Kesari 2 Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's film witnesses new low on fifth day, see box office report Kesari Chapter 2 has not been able to do wonders at the box office. The pace of the film seems to be very slow at the ticket window. Let us know how much business this film has done so far.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film 'Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh' has been released in theatres on April 18, 2025. This historical courtroom drama is based on the events after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and is getting a lot of praise from audiences and critics on social media, especially for its strong dialogues and patriotic spirit. However, the film has not fully lived up to expectations at the box office.

Kesari 2 collection so far

The film earned Rs 7.50 crore on the first day at the box office, which was less than Sunny Deol's Jaat (9.50 crores) and Akshay's previous release, Sky Force. On the second day (Saturday), the film earned Rs 9.75 crore, which indicates a growth of 25%. On Sunday, the figure reached Rs 12.25 crore, taking the total three-day collection to Rs 29.75 crore. On Monday, the film earned Rs 4.4 crore. On Tuesday, the film's earnings saw a further decline as the film earned Rs 4.75 yesterday.

These stars appeared in the film

Talking about the starcast of Kesari: Chapter 2, the film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, who plays the role of lawyer C Shankaran Nair, who fought in court against the British government to expose the truth of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. R Madhavan plays the role of lawyer Neville McKinley, who stands against Akshay in court. Ananya Panday has given an impressive performance as Dilreet Gill, who is Nair's associate lawyer. The film also stars actors like Regina Cassandra, Alex O'Neill and Amit Sial in important roles.

Akshay will be seen in these films

Talking about Akshay Kumar's upcoming films, he will be seen in many big projects. His 'Housefull 5' is a much-awaited comedy franchise, in which he will be seen again with Ritesh Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan. Apart from this, Akshay will add a tadka of action-comedy with a big starcast in Welcome to the Jungle. Apart from this, he will also be seen in a cameo role in Kannappa.

