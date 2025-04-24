Kesari 2 box office report: How much Akshay Kumar starrer earn on day 6? Know total collection so far Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's film 'Kesari: Chapter 2' was released in nearby theatres on April 18, 2025. Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday are in the lead roles in this film. Know how the film is doing at the box office.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday's courtroom drama film 'Kesari: Chapter 2' is in the news for good reviews. This film is based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, where Akshay plays the role of barrister Sir C Sankaran Nair, who sued the crown for genocide. The film, based on history, has been directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and has received a good response from the people. Critics have also liked this film, but its box office performance has not been up to expectations.

Kesari: 2's earnings are slow as a turtle

The film started slowly at the box office on Friday, but on Saturday and Sunday, there was a good jump in the film's earnings. Then on Monday, the film's earnings fell, which was also expected, but on Tuesday, the earnings increased again. Now on the 6th day, i.e. Wednesday, the film performed well. According to Sacnilk, the earnings of 'Kesari: Chapter 2' have crossed the figure of 40 crores. This film has been made on a budget of 80 to 100 crores. In such a situation, the film is successful in completing almost half the journey.

Kesari: Chapter 2 at the box office

The film 'Kesari: Chapter 2' was released in theatres on April 18. On the first day, the film earned Rs 7.75 crores. The next day, the film earned Rs 9.75 crores. On the third day, the film earned 12 crores and after a decline on the fourth day, the film could earn only 4.5 crores. The film earned Rs 5 crore on the 5th day and Rs 3.43 crore on the 6th day. The total earnings of the film so far are Rs 43 crore. The film still has many days left at the box office. It is expected that the film will perform. The story of the film is strong and the response the film gets this weekend will decide its fate.

