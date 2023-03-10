Kerala High Court says Sunny Leone is being 'unnecessarily harassed' in cheating case

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone

The Kerala High Court said that it is inclined to quash criminal proceedings against actress Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber, and her employee in a cheating case registered against them. It orally remarked that there seemed to be no criminal offence made out against Sunny and that she was being unnecessarily harassed. "What is the criminal offense in this? You are unnecessarily harassing the person (Sunny). I am inclined to quash this," the bench remarked.

The court eventually posted the case for March 31 after stating that the probe can continue.

On November 16, 2022, the court had stayed criminal proceedings against three following a case registered against them for cheating on a complaint by a Kerala-based event manager, who alleged that Sunny, despite being paid lakhs of rupees to appear and perform in events, did not show up.

Sunny and the others moved the High Court claiming they are innocent and that even if the allegations are taken at face value, the offences alleged would not be attracted.

Their plea said the complainant has not faced any losses due to the petitioners but the petitioners' lives are being adversely affected by the case. It also pointed out that the complainant had also moved a civil suit with the same allegations but it was dismissed by a magistrate's court in July 2022 for want of evidence. Therefore, they moved the High Court seeking quashing of the proceedings against them.

