Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reveal son Vihaan's face in first-ever family photo on Diwali

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have the best surprise for their fans on Diwali. The couple revealed their son, Vihaan's face on Diwali in a first-ever family photo of the couple on Instagram. The photo marks two occasions - Vihaan's first birthday on November 7 and Diwali celebrations.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reveal son's face to the world

In the photo, Vihaan wore a mix of both his parents' outfits. A cute little yellow jacket from Katrina's yellow anarkali salwar suit set for Diwali and an ivory kurta-pyjama set inspired from his father. Standing between his parents, Vihaan smiled ear-to-ear as her parents doted on him.

"Our brightest Diwali yet… Wishing everyone love, light and happiness - Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan," the duo wrote while revealing their son's face to the world, making everyone's Diwali brighter.

Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, other celebs extend best wishes

Second-time mother-to-be Kiara Advani commented with multiple red heart emojis. Athiya Shetty reacted with red heart and evil eye emojis. Ananya Panday wrote, "Oh my god !!!". Arjun Kapoor called him "Ladooooooo". Rakul Preet Singh, who played Surpanakha in Ramayana, commented, "god bless .. such a cutie." Mrunal Thakur penned, "Awwwww baby Vihaan soooo cute my heart is melting happy Diwali munchkin". Sonam Kapoor said, "Oh my god! Happy Diwali beautiful people". Mini Mathur, Katrina's close friend, wrote, "My vihanoo. Feeling strangely jealous that his cuteness is not top secret anymore".

Sham Kaushal, Vicky's father, wrote, "My Pota (grandson) is my jaan. May God’s blessings be always with my Puttars. Vihaan has brought so happiness in our lives. Rab da shukar te Rab di meher."

Fans commented, "Those eyes and smile !!! Totally you kk Vihaan is such a bundle of joy", "Vihan = mixer of kat + vicky cutness overloaded", "He looks so much like his mom!", "Finally, our little Vihaan’s face reveal and my heart can’t handle this cuteness ," and others.

When was Katrina and Vicky's son Vihaan born?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's son Vihaan was born on November 7, 2025. The couple got married in December 2021 after dating each other for a brief period.

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'Happy birthday papa': Katrina Kaif shares first family photo with son Vihaan on Vicky Kaushal's birthday