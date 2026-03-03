Katrina Kaif shares Holi photo with Vicky Kaushal and Sunny; sister Isabelle joins in | See pic

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif also celebrated the festival of colours, Holi on February 2026. She shared a special photo on her social media handle, delighting her fans on Holi. In this photo, Katrina is seen with Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, and Isabelle. Though fans could not help but ask about her son, Vihaan Kaushal, in the comment section. But it is mother Katrina who has taken over social media at the moment.

Katrina Kaif's post

Katrina shared a lovely photo on Instagram on the occasion of Holi. In this photo, Katrina is seen smiling in a white suit. Vicky is hugging Katrina. Vicky is also seen covered in Holi colours. Her brother Sunny Kaushal is standing next to Vicky, holding a children's Holi water gun. Katrina's sister, Isabelle Kaif, is also seen in the family photo. Katrina captioned the post, 'The Happiest Happy Holi'.

See the post here:

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming films

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Love and War. He will star alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is expected to be based on a love triangle. Some are linking it to the classic film Sangam, but Bhansali has denied this. It is a romantic period drama depicting a wartime love story. Vicky will also be seen in Mahavatar, which is expected to hit the big screen in 2028.

On Katrina's work front, she was last with Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, back in 2024. She is at the moment enjoying her motherhood phase and is reportedly not signing any projects.

Katrina and Vicky's son

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in 2021 in Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their baby boy, named Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025. The actress and her husband announced the arrival of their first child in early January 2026 and also revealed the baby’s name along with a peek at their 'bundle of joy.'

Also Read: Race to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a look at 10 Holi releases and their box office reception