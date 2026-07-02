Katrina Kaif cuddles up to Vicky Kaushal as they enjoy Mumbai monsoon together; fans can't get enough

New Delhi:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are enjoying the Mumbai rains together. The Chhaava actor dropped a beautiful photo with his wife as they navigate parenthood together after the birth of their baby boy, Vihaan.

Katrina and Vicky's new photo together

The black-and-white picture captures a tender moment between Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. As Vicky looks outside the window, Katrina hugs him from behind, resting her chin on his shoulder. The rain-soaked backdrop and the couple's quiet embrace make the candid frame feel intimate, cosy and effortlessly romantic. "Rains and you", he wrote while sharing the photo. Take a look:

Taking to the comment box, fans wrote, "Uff so khoobsurat", "Such a beautiful pic", "Omggg Both of you suddenly made my day", "You are giving Iqbal vibes", "Beautiessssss togetherrrr", "This picture has made me cry sitting in the corner", "You guys raising the standards!!", "Iqbaal with his real life Sehmat it feels", "Mummy papa ke zamane ka photoshoot", "I wish I had someone like U in my life", "@vickykaushal09 paji you won in life. Kash apka jaisa luck mere ko vi miley", they wrote. Alia Bhatt, who is all set to star in Alpha, also liked the photo.

When Vicky called Katrina a 'warrior mother'

Vicky Kaushal has often spoken fondly about Katrina Kaif and never misses a chance to appreciate her. During one such interaction, the actor praised Katrina's strength and resilience after embracing motherhood. Calling her a true warrior, Vicky shared how proud he is of the journey she has been through. He said at an event for The Hollywood Reporter, "Right now, mom is becoming a superhero. She was a warrior during her pregnancy and she's a warrior as a mother too. I'm so proud of her and I love her so much."

When did Vicky and Katrina get married?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Since then, the couple has remained one of Bollywood's most loved pairs. Interestingly, despite being married for several years, they have yet to share screen space in a film together.

Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy, say 'our bundle of joy has arrived'