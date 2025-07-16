Hong Kong-born Bollywood actress, who started modelling at 14, gave Rs 500 crore film | Birthday Special Katrina Kaif was born in Hong Kong. She was raised in several countries; however, she moved to London after growing up. She now owns a house in Mumbai and has her own beauty brand.

New Delhi:

Despite being from a non-filmy background, Katrina Kaif has not only made a name for herself in Bollywood but has also been ruling the hearts of the audience for years. Along with her beauty and acting, the actress is also being hailed for his business acumen. Katrina, famous as India's Barbie Girl, is celebrating her 42nd birthday today, i.e. on July 16. On the occasion, know about her life, family and films here.

Katrina was born in Hong Kong

Katrina Kaif was born in Hong Kong. She was raised in many countries; however, she moved to London after growing up. Her father is a Kashmiri whose name is Mohammad Kaif. Her mother, Suzanne Turcotte, is of British origin. When Katrina Kaif was young, her parents got separated. After which, Katrina and her siblings were raised by her mother, who is a lawyer and social worker. It is said that her father shifted to the USA after the divorce and Katrina never met him again. On many occasions, Katrina has said about her mother that she is where she is today because of her.

Katrina Kaif's family

The actress has 3 elder sisters, while 3 are younger than her and one is her elder brother. Stephanie Turcotte is her eldest sister; she is said to be a very introverted person. Talking about her brother, Sebastian Turcotte is the second child of the family. He is a furniture designer and a lover of adventure. Katrina's third sister, Christine Turcotte, is a housewife, while her other sister is a jewellery designer. Her fourth sister, Melissa Turcotte, is also an expert in her profession, while Isabelle Kaif is a model and is working hard these days to establish herself in Bollywood. Katrina's youngest sister, Sonia is a fashion photographer.

Started working at the age of 14

Katrina's career started with modelling at the age of 14. During modelling, she was cast in the film 'Boom' (2003). After this, she also endorsed many brands. She also worked in the Telugu film 'Malliswari'. After this, she also appeared in the film 'Sarkar', but her main big break came from the film 'Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya' (2005) in which her hero was Salman Khan. After this, she was successful in establishing her name in the Indian film industry with films like the romantic comedy 'Namastey London' (2007).

Ever since Katrina started her career, she has never looked back. Gradually, her acting skills improved and she appeared in films like 'Race' (2008), 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012), 'Dhoom 3' (2013) and 'Bang Bang!' (2014). After this, Katrina's career gained momentum with films like 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani' (2009), 'Rajneeti' (2010), and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' (2011). Over time, Katrina was successful in establishing herself as one of the most successful and popular actresses of Bollywood, albeit slowly. But do you know her most hit film?

The most successful films of Katrina Kaif's filmography

The most hit film given by Katrina Kaif is Tiger Zinda Hai. The film, released in 2017, earned Rs 558 crores worldwide. Know her top 10 films along with their worldwide collection.

Tiger Zinda Hai- Rs 558 Cr Dhoom 3 - Rs 558 Cr Tiger 3 - Rs 462.75 Cr Bharat - Rs 321 Cr Ek Tha Tiger - Rs 320 Cr Sooryavanshi - Rs 293 Cr Bang Bang! - Rs 340 Cr Thugs Of Hindostan - Rs 327.51 Cr Jab Tak Hai Jaan - Rs 235.7 Cr Zero - Rs 178 Cr

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcome baby girl, bollywood’s power couple turns parents