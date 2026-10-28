Katrina Kaif addresses post-pregnancy body-shaming, reveals plans for her film comeback

Katrina Kaif has a message for those who expect women to return to their pre-pregnancy bodies soon after giving birth. The actor questioned the idea of “bouncing back” and said she wants to embrace this new phase of her life at her own pace.

Katrina Kaif talks about post-partum body weight

Reflecting on the scrutiny surrounding women's bodies after childbirth, Katrina told Vogue that people have enough information to understand the physical changes that come with motherhood. Yet, some continue to judge women for them.

“We live in a world that wants to blow us around in the ever-changing winds of opinions,” she said, adding that she would rather focus on her present and what lies ahead.

“I think most people are aware of what a woman’s body goes through after giving birth. And if they still choose to view that body through a harsh lens, it’s a personal choice. It can’t be blamed on a lack of information, because there is so much information out there. I just want to focus on this lovely part of my life and where I’m headed," she shared.

Katrina Kaif questions the idea of 'bouncing back'

Katrina also spoke about the pressure on new mothers to regain their pre-pregnancy fitness. For her, motherhood is not a phase she wants to move backwards from. Instead, she sees it as a meaningful new chapter.

“Bounce back? From where?” she told the same portal. “I have taken a step ahead to something that was a deep desire in my heart, so why would I want to go back?”

The actor recalled the emotions she experienced after giving birth to her son, Vihaan. She described seeing his face for the first time as an indescribable feeling, marking the culmination of four years of a journey she shared with husband Vicky Kaushal.

“The first few days after I gave birth, it was an indescribable feeling to see Vihaan’s face and know that four years of a journey for me and Vicky had led to this.”

While Katrina remains conscious of her fitness goals, she is in no hurry to meet them. She said she understands her body and knows when she feels her most energetic, adding that she intends to follow her own timeline.

“I am very aware of my fitness journey and where my body feels at its most energetic. I will reach there at my own pace.”

When is Katrina Kaif returning to movies?

While Katrina has no immediate plans to return to films, she already has an idea of the kind of role she would love to take on next. The actor said she hopes to play a villain when she eventually returns to the screen.

“I think I’d make a great Maleficent,” she declared.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the 2024 neo-noir thriller film, Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

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