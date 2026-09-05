Kashmir to host its first International Film Festival with 135 films from 41 countries; check schedule

After remaining a favourite destination for filmmakers across India for decades, Kashmir is set to begin a new chapter in its cinematic journey as the Valley hosts its first International Film Festival from September 7 to 10, 2026.

The Kashmir International Film Festival will be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, bringing films from across the world together. The festival is being considered one of the first major international events to be hosted in the Valley following the G20-related events held in Kashmir in 2023.

Kashmir to host its first international film festival

According to the Information Department, 135 films from 41 countries have been selected for screening at the festival. Organisers said they received around 1,100 submissions from more than 80 countries, following which the jury shortlisted the final entries.

Festival aims to reconnect Kashmir with film industry

Jammu and Kashmir is a land of diverse cultures, regions and religions, and cinema is also about diversity and storytelling across different cultures. There should be a natural synergy between the two. Jammu and Kashmir was once at the peak of Bollywood filmmaking, with several films being shot in Kashmir. However, this activity has lost some of its popularity due to certain circumstances over the years.

This is a well-intentioned effort by the Jammu and Kashmir government to reconnect the country's film industry with the Valley, while also building stronger links with the global film industry. As part of this effort, the organisers aim to make it an annual event on the lines of major international film festivals such as the Cannes Film Festival.

Gulmarg visit planned for international delegates

India has immense potential to challenge and compete in the global film market, and we believe Kashmir has the potential to become an important destination for international cinema and film festivals. We have chosen SKICC as the main venue, and there will also be a one-day visit to Gulmarg for line producers and international delegates. The aim is to give them first-hand experience of Kashmir's scenic beauty and showcase the Valley's potential as a filmmaking destination.

1,100 entries received from 92 countries

Among the films selected for the festival, India has the highest representation with 64 films, followed by France with 13 and Iran with eight films. The organisers have formed a five-member international jury comprising well-known names from the world of cinema and art.

The jury includes renowned cinematographer and filmmaker Santosh Sivan; acclaimed sound designer and mixer Resul Pookutty, known for his work on Slumdog Millionaire; German filmmaker and journalist Dorothy; Singapore-based film and creative industry professional Kiko Bank; and filmmaker Himanshu Shekhar Khurana of Shunya Swaroopa.

Speaking about the event, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, Joint Director, Information Department, Kashmir, said, "We received around 1,100 entries from 92 countries. We had a preview committee of seven to eight people, who were well-known names from across the industry, and they shortlisted 135 films from those entries. We have selected films from different regions, including Europe, the US and Iran. These films will now be screened, and the jury will evaluate them for different awards. We have introduced awards with cash prizes in three categories."

He further added, "There is an International category, a Panoramic category and a Jammu and Kashmir category, through which we are also trying to encourage and promote local filmmakers. We hope this festival will provide filmmakers from different countries with a platform to showcase their work, while also bringing Kashmir onto the international film and cultural circuit."

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