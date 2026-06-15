Kartik Aaryan wishes Sreeleela with cosy bike ride selfie, actress’ adorable response steals hearts

New Delhi:

As the clock struck midnight on June 15, Kartik Aaryan posted a beautiful selfie with Sreeleela to wish her on her birthday. The two are currently working on a film together, which was previously known to be Aashiqui 3. It is now reportedly titled Tu Meri Zindagi Hai and being helmed by Anurag Basu.

Kartik Aaryan wishes Sreeleela on birthday

"Happy Birthday sree sree", wrote Kartik while posting a photo from what looks like a bike ride. It isn't clear whether the photo was from a shoot or from their personal trip together. The text in the bike mirror selfie was interesting: "Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear". Take a look:

In response, Sreeleela said, "Thank you sweetest."

First look from Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela's film

Last year, the first look at Kartik and Sreeleela from their upcoming film was shared. It featured Kartik as a rockstar, spending beautiful moments with Sreeleela. The film was slated for release in Diwali 2025. However, it was pushed.

Triptii Dimri was previously considered as the female lead

Earlier, reports had suggested that Triptii Dimri was in the running for the female lead. However, later claims alleged that she was no longer being considered, with speculation pointing to her "overexposed" and "overtly sexualised" image following her performance in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor as the reason. No official confirmation was made regarding these reports.

However, Anurag Basu silenced the buzz. He told HT City, "Image was not the reason. I am the last person to judge an actor based on the characters they've played. Aashiqui wasn't even part of the story anymore. I don't know where these stories came from. The most important factor was dates-Triptii was already shooting for a film with Vishal Bhardwaj, and my film was starting this month. She is still my best friend, and I really admire her as an actress. You should ask her about what happened."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for Nagzilla. As for Sreeleela, she is also working on Robinhood with Nithiin .

Also read: Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for Naagzilla; shares first picture: 'Har Har Mahadev'