Kartik Aaryan visits Ujjain Mahakal Temple after winning National Award for Chandu Champion

New Delhi:

Kartik Aaryan is still soaking in one of the biggest milestones of his career. Days after winning the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for Chandu Champion, the actor visited the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.

For the unversed, Kartik underwent an intense physical and emotional transformation to portray India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, in the Kabir Khan-directed film.

Kartik Aaryan visits Mahakal Temple in Ujjain

Kartik was accompanied by his mother at the temple. After darshan, he posted a photo of himself and wrote, "Jay Mahakaal". Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan and his National Award-winning moment

In the video posted on social media, Kartik is seen watching the National Film Awards announcement on a laptop alongside his family. As soon as his name is announced, he points at the screen in disbelief before breaking into a smile and celebrating with his loved ones.

Along with the video, the actor wrote, "Still soaking it all in. Some moments are bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I've nurtured for years has finally come true. Forever humble and grateful. Best Actor National Award – Chandu Champion."

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala congratulates Kartik Aaryan

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala also congratulated Kartik on his National Award win through the production house's official social media account.

He wrote, "A huge, heartfelt congratulations to Kartik Aaryan on winning the National Award for Best Actor for Chandu Champion. Watching Kartik win his first National Award for this film is a moment of pure joy and immense pride for all ofus at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. What Kartik did on screen was nothing short of magic. We witnessed him pour his heart into the film to portray Mr. Murlikant Petkar. The physical transformation, the dedication, and the emotional vulnerability he brought to both the set and the screen were truly extraordinary. A massive thank you to Kabir Khan for directing this beautiful story with so much heart, and to every single technician who brought the vision to life. Thank you to everyone who loved our film and stood by our Champion. This is a victory we will cherish and celebrate for a very long time. At Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, we are proud to back stories that deserve to be told, and this recognition is personal to all of us. A champion was born. A champion was played. And now the nation is celebrating our Champion!"

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Naagzilla and Anurag Basu's untitled love story with Sreeleela.

Also read: 72nd National Film Awards Winners: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam get top honours | Full list