Kartik Aaryan Upcoming Films: Actor set to bowl over viewers with Shehzada, Captain India and others

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film list

Actor Kartik Aaryan is winning many hearts with his stellar performance in Bhool Bhualiyaa 2. The actor is getting a lot of appreciation and praise for horror-comedy. From playing a lover boy, a journalist, to now the role of a psychic, he has come a long way. It doesn't come as a surprise to see him playing different characters and trying to show his versatility with each film. Kartik Aaryan has a jampacked year ahead and is ready to surprise his fans by giving back-to-back hit films.

Here is the list of the upcoming films featuring Kartik Aaryan

Captain India

After receiving massive success for his work, Kartik Aaryan is set to start working on his upcoming project ‘Captain India’. In the film, he will be seen portraying a role of a pilot, who will play a major role in a rescue operation that happened in Indian history. The film is helmed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja under the banner RSVP and Baweja Studios. Kartik took to his social media account to share a poster of the film with his fans.

Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan starter has been in the news lately for the controversy on the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi dubbed version. Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun starrer Telugu film. The actor will be seen opposite his ‘Luka Chuppi’ co-star Kriti Sanon. It will be directed by Rohit Dhawan and its one schedule has been shot already.

Sameer Vidhwan’s next film

Kartik Aaryan had been roped in for Sameer Vidhwan’s upcoming romantic saga opposite the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actress Kiara Advani. Sajid Nadiadwala will produce the film. Earlier the film was titled ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ but the makers decided to change it in order to avoid hurting religious sentiments. Let’s just wait for the film's new title.

Freddy

Kartik Aaryan is ready to steal many hearts with his upcoming film ‘Freddy’. The film is a romantic thriller. It will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. It will mark the second collaboration of Ekta Kapoor and Shashanka Ghosh after ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in a yet-untitled 3-D action film by Om Raut who made films like Tanhaji and Adipurush. The actor is also in talks for Vasan Bala’s next film.