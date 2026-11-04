Kartik Aaryan reunites with Kabir Khan for real-life drama Ladaku; makers announce release date

After the success of Chandu Champion, actor Kartik Aaryan is reuniting with filmmaker Kabir Khan for their upcoming film titled Ladaku. The makers, Birla Studios, announced the film's title and worldwide theatrical release date on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan previously collaborated on the 2024 film Chandu Champion, which was based on the real-life story of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist. Kartik also won the National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the film.

When is Kartik Aaryan's Ladaku releasing?

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming drama Ladaku is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on June 18, 2027. It must be noted that further details about the film's plot, characters and cast have not been revealed yet.

Ladaku: What is it about?

As per the available information, Ladaku is based on an extraordinary real-life story of ambition, grit and hope; the film also marks Kartik's debut as a producer under his banner, Dopamine Studios. It is being produced by Birla Studios, Kabir Khan Entertainment and Dopamine Studios.

Kartik Aaryan's post after Best Actor National Award win

Soon after the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced on July 18, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to express his gratitude through a heartfelt post. The actor was watching the announcement on his laptop alongside his family. He wrote, "Still soaking it all in. Some moments are bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I've nurtured for years has finally come true. Forever humble and grateful. Best Actor National Award – Chandu Champion (sic)."

Kartik also visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja temple with his National Award and placed the honour at Bappa's feet. Sharing a picture on Instagram, he wrote, "My Sukh-karta dukh-harta Blessed beyond words Thank you bappa !! (sic)."

Kartik Aaryan's work front

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday. He has several projects in the pipeline, including Karan Johar's backed film Naagzilla, Shimit Amin's war action drama Captain India, and an untitled Anurag Basu film alongside Sreeleela.

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