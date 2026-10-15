Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's untitled film with Anurag Basu gets a release date | Find out

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's upcoming untitled film is set to arrive in cinemas on April 30, 2027. The film is directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's new still from untitled film

The makers announced the release date of Kartik and Sreeleela's film on social media, teasing a story that promises to stay with audiences. Further details about the project are yet to be revealed. The makers also shared a new still of the on-screen couple from the film.

In the picture, a bearded Kartik is seen intensely looking at Sreeleela, seated in front of her with her eyes lowered. Take a look:

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela's still from untitled film

The upcoming film marks another collaboration between director Anurag Basu and producer Bhushan Kumar. The makers have not yet announced the film's official title.

How Kartik Aaryan wished Sreeleela on her birthday

In June, Kartik wished Sreeleela on her birthday with a special post on social media. Sharing a picture that appeared to be from a bike ride, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday sree sree". It is unclear whether the photograph was taken during a film shoot or a personal outing.

The picture featured a bike mirror selfie with the text, "Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear". Sreeleela responded to Kartik's birthday wish, writing, "Thank you sweetest."

Triptii Dimri was earlier considered for the female lead

Before Sreeleela came on board, reports suggested that Triptii Dimri was being considered for the female lead in the upcoming film directed by Anurag Basu. Later reports claimed that she was no longer being considered for the role. Speculation also linked the development to her image following her performance alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. However, there was no official confirmation of these claims.

Anurag Basu later addressed the speculation in an interview with HT City. He clarified that Triptii's image had nothing to do with the casting decision. "Image was not the reason. I am the last person to judge an actor based on the characters they've played. Aashiqui wasn't even part of the story anymore. I don't know where these stories came from. The most important factor was dates-Triptii was already shooting for a film with Vishal Bhardwaj, and my film was starting this month. She is still my best friend, and I really admire her as an actress. You should ask her about what happened."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for Nagzilla. He also won a National Award for Chandu Champion.

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Are Pushpa 2 actress Sreeleela and MI cricketer Tilak Varma dating? What we know