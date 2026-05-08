Kartavya: 'Shah Rukh Khan knowns his presence on set can be overwhelming,' says Saif Ali Khan

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in the Netflix movie Kartavya. Directed by Bhakshak fame Pulkit, the movie focuces on exploring the human side of a police officer. According to the makers, the movie also deals with the moral conflict of a police officer.

The film's trailer was released yesterday and during the trailer launch, Saif Ali Khan said that producer Shah Rukh Khan gave the entire team of Kartavya the freedom to create the movie the way they wanted.

Shah Rukh called me up: Saif Ali Khan

While talking to PTI, Saif said that it was Shah Rukh who rang him up and told him there was a good script in the works at Red Chillies. 'He said, 'There's a lovely script and I would like you to hear it, and do it.' Then I heard it and met the director. And when the film was finished, he told me, 'It has turned out to be a lovely movie,' Saif said.

Shah Rukh gave a free hand: Saif Ali Khan

The Kartavya actor further said, 'Sometimes the presence (of Shah Rukh) can be overwhelming on sets and I think he understands that. He gave us room to make the film on our own. I felt I was working for his production with his kind of sensibility.'

Saif Ali Khan on working with Rasika Dugal

While talking about his co-star, Saif said, 'It was elevating. When you work with an artist of this calibre and she (Rasika) is such a wonderful actor, I was challenged and tried my best and it brought out the good work in me also. I'm a big fan of hers and it was nice working with her.'

Watch the trailer here:

Rasika on working with Saif

Rasika Dugal said she has long admired Saif and had a fun experience working with him. 'I've been an admirer of his work for many years. I had heard that Saif is the most fun co-actor to work with and that was true and more. He has a fantastic sense of humour and he brought in a certain energy to the set, which was beautiful. I wish we had more days to shoot.'

Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainments, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Kartavya also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi, marking his acting debut.

Kartavya will stream exclusively on Netflix from May 15, 2026.

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