Karsh Kale, Salvage Audio Collective win best music for 'Gully Boy' at Asian Film Awards

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's drama "Gully Boy" has bagged the best original music award for musician Karsh Kale and the Salvage Audio Collective at the 14th Annual Asian Film Awards. The winners were announced on the official Instagram page of Asian Film Awards on Wednesday. Actor-director Yang Ik-Joon virtually presented the award to Kale and the Salvage Audio Collective.

The group, consisting of six music composers and music producers from Mumbai, posted the video on Instagram and said they were grateful for the honour.

"A silver lining to a complicated and difficult year. Pinching ourselves that we actually won this award, while nominated in the same category as the Oscar winning film 'Parasite'.

"This film changed our lives and continues to do so. Eternally grateful to Zoya Akhtar, Karsh Kale, Ankur Tewari, Excel Movies, Tiger Baby Films and the whole 'Gully Boy' team," Salvage Audio Collective said.

"Gully Boy" featured Ranveer Singh as an up-and-coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the Mumbai streets.

Its music, supervised by composer-singer Ankur Teawari, turned out to be a chartbuster with the track "Apna Time Aayega" becoming an anthem.

Kale also thanked the entire team of the film, especially Tewari and the Salvage Audio Collective, for going "above and beyond" to help make the music.

"Of course Zoya Akhtar for having the courage to take on such an ambitious project like 'Gully Boy'. It was quite a musical revolution in India. We thank you once again for this incredible honour," he said.

The film, also starring Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Verma, released to critical acclaim last year and was one of the biggest hits of 2019.

