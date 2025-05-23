Karnataka government's decision to appoint Tamannaah Bhatia as Mysore sandal soap brand ambassador sparks row Karnataka Minister MB Patil defended Odela 2 actress Tamannaah Bhatia becoming the brand ambassador of Mysore sandal soap after this move faced backlash from several pro-Kannada groups.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), which is known for its flagship product, Mysore Sandal Soap, has appointed actress Tamannaah Bhatia as its brand ambassador. The move has faced backlash from pro-Kannada groups, local activists, and opposition leaders. Minister for Commerce & Industries, Infrastructure GoK, MB Patil said that this decision has been taken after considering various angles, including pan-India fame, popularity on social media, and followership among the youth group. Tamannaah has been contracted for Rs 6.2 crores for two years.

It is significant to note that KSDL has a turnover of Rs 1,785.99 crore in 2024–25 and is planning 435 new distributors and international expansion with a target of Rs 5,000 crore by 2030. The Minister, MB Patil, took to his X handle and wrote, "KSDL's goal is to increase its turnover to Rs. 5,000 crore by 2028. In this regard, significant changes are being brought about by following multi-dimensional strategies required for the all-round development of the organisation."

Check the post below:

What is the controversy?

For the unversed, the Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has objected to Tamannaah being made the brand ambassador, saying that KSDL is a part of the glorious history of the Kannada people, and it is inappropriate to make a non-Kannada speaking person its face. Social activist Marilingegowda Patil has written a letter to the Chief Minister objecting to the appointment of a non-Kannada actress. The government clarified that the decision is not based on regional identity but on business strategy.

The minister said that other celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kiara Advani were considered, but Tamannaah was chosen due to her digital reach, pan-India appeal, and affordable terms.

Talking about the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in the crime thriller 'Odela 2' alongside Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha in the lead roles. She will be next seen in the folk thriller 'Vvan - Force of the Forest,' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra in pivotal roles.

