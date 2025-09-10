Karisma's kids received Rs 1,900 crore worth of assets: Sunjay Kapur's wife makes big claim in court Sunjay Kapur's wife's lawyer argued on Wednesday that Karisma's children have already been given property worth about Rs 1900 crore through the trust.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kian Raj Kapur, approached the High Court seeking a share in their father Sunjay Kapoor's property. The children allege that the will shown by their father is fake as they have been completely excluded from this will.

Now Priya Sachdev Kapur, who has been summoned by the Delhi High Court, made a surprising claim in the court on Wednesday.

What did Samaira and Kian's lawyer say?

Senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani, on behalf of Karisma's children, said that Sunjay Kapur always kept the documents organised, but this will is suspicious and is not even registered.

Priya Sachdev's lawyer makes surprising claim

On the other hand, senior lawyer Rajiv Nair, on behalf of Sunjay Kapur's wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, argued that the children have already been given property worth about Rs 1900 crore through the trust. Nair said that it is not necessary for the will to be registered and Priya Kapur is the last legal wife of Sunjay Kapur.

Meanwhile, the late businessman's mother also told the court that a property worth Rs 10,000 crore is in question and an order should be given to maintain the status quo.

Next hearing is on October 9

The High Court has formally registered the case and ordered the defendants to file a reply within two weeks and present the will in a sealed envelope. Along with this, a list of all the properties of Sunjay Kapur will also have to be submitted to the court.

Now the next hearing on this case will be on October 9, when the court will consider the interim order, i.e. stay.

