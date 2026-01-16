Karisma Kapoor served SC notice on Priya Kapur's plea over Sunjay Kapur divorce records Karisma Kapoor has been served a notice from the Supreme Court after a petition was presented to the court by Priya Kapur to access copies of documents related to the divorce case of Karisma and Sunjay.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has received a notice from the Supreme Court. This comes as a result of a petition that was presented to the court by Priya Kapur, the third wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur. She requested access to copies of documents related to a divorce case of Karisma and Sunjay.

This new development brings a sense of drama to a case that is already extremely sensitive and involves allegations of faked wills, online tracking and a WhatsApp chat.

Priya Kapur seeks SC for documents on divorces

As per ANI, Priya Kapur, the third wife of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur, filed an appeal before the Supreme Court to procure copies of all the documents related to the divorce case involving actress Karisma Kapoor and businessman Sunjay Kapur from the year 2016.

Priya is said to be seeking the files so that she can confirm information regarding financial settlements and child care agreements made between the couple.

Karisma's children objected to Sunjay Kapur will

Moreover, Sunjay Kapur's property dispute does not appear to be slowing anytime soon. The fight for the late businessman's estate keeps escalating. Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor's kids Samaira, and Kiaan, have allegedly raised concerns about the electronic evidence concerning the implementation of their father’s will.

As per media reports, the siblings have been pointing towards discrepancies in the records given to the Delhi High Court by Priya Kapur. Records show that Priya’s mobile phone is located in New Delhi on March 21, 2025, despite her claiming that she was in Gurugram on the same day, when the disputed will of Sunjay Kapur is allegedly signed.

In their plea, it is also alleged that Sunjay and Priya Kapur were actually present in Delhi and not Gurugram on the same day. It is also stated that Karisma Kapoor was in touch with Sunjay on WhatsApp on the same day regarding the Portuguese citisenship of the children.

About Sunjay Kapur's property dispute case

Sunjay, late businessman and ex-husband of actress Karisma Kapoor, died on June 12, 2025, reportedly from a heart attack that he suffered during a Polo match in England. He allegedly left behind a staggering inheritance of approximately Rs 30,000 crores, including significant stakes in companies such as Sona Comstar.

Following his death, there has been a high-profile dispute over his inheritance among several members of his family, including his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, his children with Karisma Kapoor, his mother, Rani Kapur and his sister.

The involvement of the entire family in the legal tussle can be linked to a will that is dated March 21, 2025, where it is alleged that Priya Kapur is to receive Sunjay's entire personal property. This will has, however, been disputed by Sunjay's children, claiming that it is a fake will that has been produced through forgery.

