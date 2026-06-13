'In our hearts...': Karisma Kapoor remembers ex-husband Sunjay Kapur on his first death anniversary

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor remembered her former husband and businessman Sunjay Kapur, who passed away on June 12, 2025, after collapsing during a polo match in England. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

On Friday, Karisma took to her Instagram Stories and shared an emotional note that has been garnering attention online. This comes at a time when a legal dispute is reportedly ongoing over a Rs 30,000 crore estate involving Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira and Kiaan, Sunjay Kapur's third wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, his mother Rani Kapur, and other members of the Kapur family.

Karisma Kapoor remembers ex-husband Sunjay Kapur on his first death anniversary

Karisma Kapoor shared the post on her Instagram Story, writing on a black background, "12/6/2025. Sunjay, in our hearts forever,” along with a white heart emoji. Take a look below:

(Image Source : KARISMA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Karisma Kapoor's Instagram Story.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was recently seen in the crime thriller Brown, which hit the Zee 5 platform on June 5, 2026. The show is directed by Abhinay Deo and also stars Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Soni Razdan, and veteran actress Helen Khan.

Priya Sachdev remembers Sanjay Kapur

In the meantime, Priya Sachdev also shared a post on social media, writing an emotional note for her late husband. For the caption, Priya wrote, "A year without you. Still the first thought in the morning and the last thought at night."

The post also had a note that read, "A year has passed since you left, yet your presence continues to guide us every single day. You never believed in standing still. You embraced life with energy, curiosity and conviction, inspiring those around you to dream bigger, work harder and give more of themselves."

The note further read, "You remain deeply loved and forever remembered in the values you lived by, the lives you touched and the love you gave so generously." The note concluded, "Your love remains our strength, your memory remains our blessing."

About Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's marriage

For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur got married on September 29, 2003, in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony. They welcomed two children, Samaira and Kiaan. However, in 2014, they filed for divorce by mutual consent, and their divorce was officially finalised in 2016.

After separating from Karisma, Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev in 2017, making her his third wife. In June 2025, he died in England while playing polo. Following his death, Karisma attended his funeral along with their children, Samaira and Kiaan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also present at the funeral.

Also Read: Sunjay Kapur family trust dispute: SC urges Rani and Priya Kapur to avoid actions affecting mediation