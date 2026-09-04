Karishma Tanna reveals baby boy's name on Janmashtami, shares first photo of her son's tiny hand

Karishma Tanna, who welcomed a baby boy with husband, Varun Bangera, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, chose Janmashtami to reveal her son's name. The Sanju actress explained the meaning of her son's name, and also shared the first family photo - a close-up of their hands.

Karishma Tanna reveals baby boy's name

Ved Tanna Bangera - declared Karishma Tanna as she announced her son's name. She posted a photo of her baby's tiny hands, bundled up in hers and her husband's. The actress also revealed her baby's name.

"On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, with Kanha’s blessings, we lovingly introduce our little miracle VED TANNA BANGERA A name that means sacred knowledge, wisdom and light. With all our love, Karishma & Varun," she wrote. Take a look:

Karishma Tanna welcomed her first child in July

Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun are now parents to a baby boy. The actor had announced her pregnancy in April and had been sharing glimpses of her journey with fans ever since. During her last trimester, Karishma regularly posted pictures from her pregnancy shoots and was also spotted by the paparazzi, often making headlines for her maternity looks.

On July 30, the Sanju actress announced the arrival of her son. Sharing a picture of tiny baby feet, which were not necessarily those of her own child, Karishma and Varun wrote, "Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026 Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun (sic)"

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's love story

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera first crossed paths at a New Year's Eve party. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra was the one who introduced them. Karishma had attended the celebration with Manish, where she met Varun for the first time. Their first conversation soon turned into a friendship, which eventually grew into a relationship.

In an earlier interview with TOI, Karishma revealed, "Not many know that it was designer Manish Malhotra, who introduced us. I had gone with Manish for the New Year party and met Varun there. We started talking and soon became friends."

She also spoke about how their bond became stronger with time. "We are getting to know more about each other, and with each passing day, love grows because you understand each other more. If there is one thing that Varun wants me to work on, it is my patience, while I want him to get up early and go to the gym with me. He is fit, but I'd love it if he came to the gym with me."

The couple eventually decided to take their relationship forward and got married in February 2022. They had an intimate wedding ceremony with only their close friends and family in attendance.

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