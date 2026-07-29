Kareena Kapoor wears khaki in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra; first poster with Prithviraj Sukumaran unveiled

New Delhi:

Meghna Gulzar's next directorial, Daayra, is all set to arrive in cinemas on September 18, 2026. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, the crime thriller has officially announced its release date. The makers have finally shared the first official poster from the film.

Daayra poster out

The newly unveiled poster features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intense face-off, offering the first glimpse into the film's dark and gripping world. With both characters positioned on opposite sides of a police investigation, the visual hints at a story driven by conflict, mystery and high stakes.

The poster suggests a narrative that explores crime, justice and the blurred lines between right and wrong. While the full story remains under wraps, Daayra promises a layered thriller that raises difficult questions and keeps viewers guessing until the end. Take a look:

Fans took to the comment box and wrote, "Can’t wait Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan love love love", "Can’t wait Bebo", "Queen of Bollywood @kareenakapoorkhan", and others.

When is Daayra releasing?

In June, the team of Daayra kicked off promotions by unveiling a BTS video from the sets. The clip captured moments from the shoot and gave viewers a glimpse into the film's gritty atmosphere. Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Towards our finish line. #Daayra in Cinemas on 18th September 2026."

The film is inspired by true events and has been written by Meghna Gulzar, Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal. It also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

What is Daayra about?

Known for films such as Raazi and Talvar, Meghna Gulzar returns with another story rooted in crime and justice. Daayra explores themes of law, punishment and morality through an intense narrative inspired by real-life incidents.

Inspired by true events, Daayra is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Meghna Gulzar and written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar. The film marks Kareena and Prithviraj's first on-screen collaboration. It is jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, making it the first project backed by the two production houses together. The film also reunites Meghna Gulzar with Junglee Pictures after Talvar and Raazi.

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