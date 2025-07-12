Kareena Kapoor was attacked after Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident? Here's what Ronit Roy revealed Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times with a knife on the night of January 16, after which he had to be admitted to the hospital. Now, Ronit Roy has made a new revelation in the case.

Bollywood actor Ronit Roy has made a big disclosure while talking about the incident of stabbing Saif Ali Khan. With this, shocking information has come to light in this case. The Maa actor revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan's car was attacked immediately after Saif was attacked. However, Kareena did not get hurt during this time. But this incident shook the actress. Ronit, whose security agency was appointed by Saif and Kareena for security, opened up about the attack on Kareena for the first time.

Kareena was attacked after Saif

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Ronit recalled that incident and said, 'Saif was returning home after being discharged from the hospital. There was a huge crowd and the media were everywhere. When Kareena was also returning home from the hospital, her car was attacked. So she got scared. Since there was media around, people had also come very close and their car was shaken a bit. Then she asked me to bring Saif home. So I went to pick him up and when he reached home, our security system was already deployed. Also, we got full cooperation from the police force. Now everything is fine.'

Ronit also told in the interview that after the attack on Kareena and Saif, he had inspected their Bandra house and found that there were no proper security arrangements there. He also advised them about this, after which they increased the security arrangements.

Attack on Saif Ali Khan

On January 16, Saif was attacked by a man trying to rob his Bandra residence. While the actor was trying to save his youngest son Jeh, the intruder stabbed him several times with a knife. After the incident, Saif was immediately admitted to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. After a five-hour operation, a 2.5-inch piece of blade was removed from his spine. After a thorough search, the intruder was finally caught by the Mumbai Police.

