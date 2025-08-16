Kareena Kapoor, Soha and Saba share heartfelt wishes for Saif Ali Khan on his 55th birthday | See Post Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha and Saba Ali Khan took to the social media to wish Saif Ali Khan on his 55th birthday. Check the posts here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turned 55 on Saturday, August 16, 2025, and his special day was made even more memorable with heartfelt wishes from his family. His wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sisters Soha and Saba Ali Khan took to social media to shower love for the actor.

Saif Ali Khan has featured in several critically acclaimed films in his acting career so far. His best works include 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Omkara', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Hum Tum' and others.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Talking to Instagram, the Singham Again actress Kareena Kapoor Khan uploaded a cute picture of a lion, which appears to be from the jungle and wrote, "To our lion Happy birthday darling husband."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAREENAKAPOORKHAN)Screengrab of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story

Soha Ali Khan

Actress Soha Ali Khan shared an unseen pic with Saif and penned a sweet birthday note for her brother. In the caption she wrote, "here are some moments that are etched in your memory forever. Definitive moments. This was 30 minutes before I was going to make one of the most momentous decisions of my life. You arrived early and we got some time together over a plate of papaya. You have always given me good advice and I'll just say it has stood me in good stead. I really don't think there is anyone else like you and I am fortunate to have you in my corner. Happy birthday bhai. The best years, as you keep reminding me, are yet to come - so here is to the future - brilliant, bold and bright - and now I must call you as you are not on Instagram and will not read this! (or are you ??)."

Saba Ali Khan

Saba Ali Khan shared a throwback picture with Saif Ali Khan and wrote, "Bhaijaan mere....What can I say, or where do u begin! From the time you decided to torture me, As a baby (lol)..I was told you weren't too kicked to have your no.1 position be taken by a kid sister (not knowing you'd have yet another too- literally! haha)."

She further added, "And gradually turning into the protective kind brother and talented hardworking man and father of 4 beautiful children Mahsha'Allah I couldn't be MORE Proud!Spending SO many special Moments together...Eid Diwali Birthday and more....Here's wishing you a HAPPY, safe, and wonderful birthday! Hope to see you soon with lots of love n luck , today n always."

About Saif Ali Khan's personal life and work front

For the unversed, Saif and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016 and their second son, Jeh Ali Khan, in 2021. Talking about Saif Ali Khan's work front, he was last seen in Netflix's action thriller film 'Jewel Thief: The Height Begins' alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. He will be next seen in 'Go Goa Gone 2'

Also Read: Sholay filming locations: Here’s where Ramesh Sippy's cult classic film was shot