Kareena Kapoor, Lena Headey feature in Bob Marley’s reimagined ‘One Love’ song for Unicef

Members of the Marley family have released a reimagined version of the late Bob Marley’s iconic anthem ‘One Love’, featuring global artistes including actor Kareena Kapoor and British star Lena Headey, to support Unicef’s work for children affected by COVID-19. The song was recorded by the Marley family in response to a call by Unicef to help reimagine a fairer, more just world for children whose lives have been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to honour the late artiste, according to a press release.

The song and music video also come during the year-long celebration of Bob Marley’s 75th birthday, and feature artists and musicians from Brazil, Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Jamaica, Mali, New Zealand, Nigeria, Sudan, Syria, the United Kingdom and the United States. The artistes who are a part of the video include the Marley family members Stephen Marley, Cedella Marley and Skip Marley besides Ghetto Youths Foundation, Kim Nain, Manifesto JA, Teeks, 249Too Dope, Amrit Kaur, Mermans Mosengo, Jason Tamba, Natty, Dawtas of Aya, Raja Kumari, Patoranking, Babsy and Damascus Voice. "#OneLoveOneHeart. Together, we can reimagine a better world for everyone," Kapoor, who is Unicef's celebrity advocate, captioned the video on her Instagram.

“’One Love’ was written as a call for global solidarity at a time when the world was very divided, much as it is now. And yet, only by uniting with one love and one heart can we defeat this virus, protect our children, and make the world a more just and equal place,” said Cedella Marley. Unicef estimates that an additional 6,000 children could die every day from preventable causes over the next six months – almost all of them (over 90 per cent) in low or lower-middle income countries – as the pandemic continues to weaken health systems and disrupt services.

Children are also extremely vulnerable to the indirect impacts of COVID-19, such as school closures, food shortages, limited access to basic healthcare, and disruptions to medical supply chains, the organisation said. “'One Love' is one of the world’s most iconic solidarity anthems. But it is also a song about children, and their hopes and dreams for a better, more united and equal world,” said Unicef Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

“Today, in the midst of a global pandemic, responding to Bob Marley’s call to ‘hear the children crying one love’ is more important and relevant than ever. Only together can we defeat COVID-19 and reimagine a more equal, less discriminatory world for children.”

All proceeds from the song and related activities will directly support Unicef's respond to the immediate needs by providing soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment and life-saving information for children and families; support near term recovery efforts, including by supporting education, protection and healthcare systems; and further its work to reimagine a fairer, more just world for children.

