Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a dig at Prada’s Kolhapuri chappals worth lakhs

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made headlines, not for a red carpet look or a designer handbag, but for flexing her love for good old Kolhapuri chappals. While vacationing in London, the Singham Again actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of her feet, where she can be seen wearing Kolhapuri chappals. But it wasn't the footwear that caught everyone's attention; it was her hilarious caption.

While sharing the Instagram story on Sunday, Kareena wrote, "Sorry not Prada...but my OG kolapuri, subtly taking a dig at Prada's version of Kolhapuri chappals, which reportedly come with a price tag worth lakhs. For those who may not know, the Italian luxury fashion house 'Prada' recently launched a pair of 'toe ring sandals' in its Spring-Summer 2026 Men's Collection.

This quickly created a buzz, with many calling out the brand for not acknowledging the traditional craft behind Kolhapuri chappals or giving due credit to the artisans who have preserved the heritage for generations, making them.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story

On the work front

Talking about her work front, the 44-year-old actress was last seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again' alongside Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. She played the role of Avni Kamat Singham in the fifth instalment of the cop universe franchise. However, she will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra' co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the pivotal roles. The film is written by Sima Agarwal, Meghna Gulzar and Yash Keswani. As per details available on IMDb, she is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Takht', which also features actors like Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and others in the lead roles.

