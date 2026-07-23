'Can't sit with it any longer.': Kareena Kapoor Khan shares message backing student protest in Delhi

New Delhi:

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has spoken out in support of students by sharing a powerful note on social media, urging authorities to listen to the voices of young people and restore their faith in the education system.

Kareena Kapoor backs students' protest

Taking to Instagram, Kareena wrote that she had remained silent for a few days but could no longer ignore the concerns being raised by students. Stressing the importance of education, she wrote that it gives children confidence, hope and the belief that tomorrow can be better than today.

"I've sat with this for a few days, but I can't sit with it any longer. The voices of so many young people asking to be heard are impossible to ignore... and they shouldn't be. We all know what education means to a child. It gives them confidence. It gives them hope. It gives families proof that tomorrow can be better than today. But education only works if children believe in it. And they stop believing the moment they suspect that honesty, hard work and merit don't actually count," she penned.

She continued, "No child should have to wonder if their effort will be enough. They deserve a system they can trust, where merit is real, effort is rewarded, and every child starts on equal footing. That isn't a lot to ask. It's the bare minimum. When an entire generation speaks with one voice about its own future, listening isn't a courtesy we extend. It's an obligation we owe them."

Ending her note on an emotional note, Kareena wrote, "Our children are watching us as closely as we watch them. How we respond now... not eventually, now... will tell them everything about whether fairness and trust are real, or just words adults use. They aren't preparing for tomorrow. They are tomorrow."

Why are students protesting in Delhi?

Students in Delhi have been protesting over the alleged question paper leaks in several competitive examinations, including NEET UG. Along with demanding a fair and transparent examination process, they have also sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the controversy.

On Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that more than 152 paper leaks had occurred across the country over the past 10 years. He claimed that despite the repeated incidents, no concrete steps had been taken to ensure accountability.

Responding to the criticism, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said the alleged paper leak cases are under investigation. He also assured that the NEET UG paper leak issue would be discussed in Parliament.

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