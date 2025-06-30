Kareena Kapoor Khan's special post on completing 25 years in Bollywood, says 'forever to go' Kareena Kapoor's journey in Bollywood is now 25 years old. On this occasion, Kareena has made a special post on her Instagram.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry. For the unversed, she made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Refugee' released in the year 2000. Today, after 25 years, Kareena is among the top actresses of the industry. She has been one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry in her time. Today, on completing 25 years in Bollywood, Kareena shared a special post on Instagram

Kareena shared pictures from her first film

Kareena Kapoor's journey in Bollywood is now 25 years old. On this occasion, Kareena has made a special post on her Instagram. In this post, Kareena has shared some pictures related to her debut film 'Refugee'. In these pictures, Kareena is seen with her debut co-star Abhishek Bachchan. While in some photos she is seen alone.

While sharing these pictures, Kareena has not written much in the caption. Kareena only wrote in the caption, '25 years and forever…' Along with this, Kareena has used some emojis. Which includes a red heart and infinity sign.

Kareena did not have a strong start

However, Kareena Kapoor's debut was not as she expected. Because her debut film 'Refugee', released on 30 June 2000, was a flop at the box office. However, Kareena was praised for her acting. At the same time, the songs of the film were quite a hit, and are still included in people's playlists.

Kareena Kapoor's last film

Talking about Kareena's work front, even after 25 years, Kareena is active in the industry and is continuously doing films. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', which came out last year. These days, she is in the news for her upcoming film 'Daayra'. The film is being directed by Raazi director Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen opposite Kareena in this film.

Also Read: Sarzameen: Ibrahim Ali Khan's second film with Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran has been officially announced