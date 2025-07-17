Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'lungi dance in Greece', is too Instagramable to miss | See Post Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of her Greece vacation on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Check the Instagram post here.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on social media, especially on the social media networking platform Instagram, where she often shares glimpses of her life, family and work-related stuff. The Singham Again actress is currently vacationing in Greece, and on Thursday, she shared a carousel post with a quirky caption.

She took to her Instagram profile and shared a series of pictures where she can be seen spending time on a beach. The caption of the post reads, "Did a lungi dance in Greece…had fun must try." In the pictures, she can be seen in a yellow-coloured halter bikini top along with a dark green and white checkered wrap skirt. She accessorised with black sunglasses and a brown baseball cap. Her son, Jehangir Ali Khan, also known as Jeh, was also seen in one of the pictures enjoying himself at the beach.

Check Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram post below:

Social media users were quick to react to this post and shared their views in the comment section. One user wrote, "I love everything about youuuuuuuuuuuuuu." Another user commented, "Lungi dance on a Greek beach? Only our Queen can bring desi swag to the Mediterranean like that!" Celebrities like Ananya Panday, Surbhi Jyoti and famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra also reacted to the post. Last week, she shared candid pictures of herself from the beach. The captioned the post as "Learn to get candid on the beach from me baby."

On the work front

Talking about her work front, she was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' alongside Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, and others in the lead roles. She will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra' alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. According to IMDb, she is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Takht'.

