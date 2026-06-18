Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Daayra gets a release date, makers unveil BTS glimpse

New Delhi:

Meghna Gulzar's next directorial, Daayra, has finally locked its release date. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, the thriller is set to hit theatres on September 18, 2026. The makers have also shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpse into the making of the film.

Daayra release date, BTS out

Inspired by true events, Daayra has been written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar. One of the biggest highlights of the film is the fresh pairing of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will be sharing screen space for the first time. While Kareena continues to reinvent herself with every project after more than two decades in the industry, Prithviraj has carved a niche for himself with critically acclaimed performances across Malayalam cinema and beyond, including films like Jana Gana Mana and The Goat Life.

With just three months left for its theatrical release, the makers have kicked off the countdown by unveiling a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets. The footage offers a raw look at the making of the film and hints at the intense world that awaits audiences. Take a look:

All you need to know about Daayra

Known for tackling complex subjects with emotional depth and realism, Meghna Gulzar once again turns her attention to themes of crime, justice and punishment. Backed by powerful performances from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and the ensemble cast, Daayra promises an intense and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

The film marks Meghna Gulzar's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures after Raazi and Talvar. It also brings Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios together for their first co-production. The mystery unfolds in cinemas on September 18, 2026, with a story that aims to challenge perceptions and blur the lines between law and justice.

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