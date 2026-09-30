Kareena Kapoor calls Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput 'gorgeous'; fans say 'didn't see this coming'

Fans believe that the unthinkable has happened. In a good way. Kareena Kapoor is hosting Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, on her chat show, and fans can't keep calm. The duo have been sharing posts and praising each other, and fans are elated. For those unversed, reportedly, Kareena and Shahid dated briefly around 2004. They parted ways years later. This day, the duo are happily married to their respective spouses.

Kareena Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose for a photo together

Mira arrived for Kareena's chat show in an off-shoulder top that she paired with a black skirt. The Daayra actor wore a red top that she paired with a side-frilled long skirt. "The absolutely warm and lovely Mira on the show today," wrote Kareena while sharing her picture with Mira on her Instagram story. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR)Mira Rajput and Kareena Kapoor

Meanwhile, Mira posted several solo photos of herself from the shoot. Tagging Kareena Kapoor, she wrote, "What women want, is to be themselves. Thanks @kareenakapoorkhan for having me and for being the woman you are." Kareena replied, "So happy you came gorgeous."

How did fans react?

In the comment box, fans wrote, "WoW this episode is going to be fire, man!", "Wow ! We didn’t see this coming but we are excited", "@kareenakapoorkhan what a queen you are with such a big heart", "A collab we didn't expect", "The collab even shahid kapoor didnt think of", "WAIT… WHAT THIS COLLAB?! OH MY GOODNESS Absolutely CAN'T WAIT for seeing you both gorgeous together!", "TBH, This collaboration was NOT on my bingo card for life ! Insane What an unexpected and gorgeous combination it is", "What grace!! One who offered, and one who accepted", and others.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have worked in many films together

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have played the lead stars in several films. However, their best pairing was in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met. The film was released in 2007, and continues to be ranked amoung one of the most popular films of all time.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared screen space in films such as Fida (2004), 36 China Town (2006), Chup Chup Ke (2006), Milenge Milenge (2010) and Udta Punjab (2016).

Also read:

How much did Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Daayra earn on Day 2, as per early estimates