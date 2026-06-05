Kareena Kapoor attends screening of Karisma Kapoor's Brown with Saif Ali Khan, says, 'No one like Lolo'

New Delhi:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attended the screenings of Karisma Kapoor's crime thriller series Brown on Thursday evening, June 4, 2026. The star couple arrived to support Karisma and turned heads with their elegant looks.

Several celebrities from the film industry also attended the event which took place in Mumbai, making it a star-studded affair.

Kareena Kapoor cheers for sister Karisma for her show 'Brown'

Kareena Kapoor also cheered for her sister Karisma Kapoor’s series Brown and shared a picture from the screening on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "No one like LOLO, Put your hands up for my LOLO @therealkarismakapoor Brown tom on @zee5. (sic)"

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KAREENA KAPOOR)Screengrab taken from Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Story.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attend Brown screening

A special screening event for Karisma Kapoor’s action thriller Brown was held on Thursday evening in Mumbai. For the event, Kareena Kapoor opted for a traditional outfit, while Saif chose an all-black look and completed it with stylish shades. On the other hand, the lead actress of Brown, Karisma Kapoor, was seen in a black outfit with a long patterned coat.

Several pictures and videos from the screening event surfaced online. In the clips, they can be seen interacting with the media and posing for the cameras.

Also Read: Brown trailer out now: Karisma Kapoor looks fierce in comeback series, know when and where to watch