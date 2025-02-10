Kareena calling frantically to Taimur asking, 'Will you die?' Saif Ali Khan's revelations on stabbing case

Follow us on Image Source : X Saif Ali Khan's first interview after his stabbing case is out now

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has made many revelations about the stabbing incident that took place on January 16. In the first interview after the attack, Saif Ali Khan said that Kareena Kapoor Khan and the children, Jeh and Taimur were very scared and his sons asked some questions to their bleeding father.

Taimur asked this question

In an interview with the Bombay Times, Saif Ali Khan said that his elder son Taimur Ali Khan was very scared of this attack. After the attack, he asked Saif, 'Will you die?' On this, Saif said no and later reached Lilavati Hospital by auto rickshaw along with Taimoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kareena was asking for help

Saif said that Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are very emotional, they were with Saif during this difficult time. The actor added that Kareena Kapoor Khan was pleading for help from people during this time, but no one was awake at that time. "She was calling people and shouting. We looked at each other and I told Kareena that 'I am fine, nothing will happen to me'," the actor said in the interview.

Jeh gave me a plastic sword

Saif revealed that his younger son Jeh gave him a plastic sword and said, 'The next time whenever a thief comes, you keep it near your bed.' Saif added, 'Jeh still says, Geeta saved Abba and Abba saved me.'

Kareena had gone out for dinner

Saif said, "Kareena had gone out for dinner and I had some work in the morning, so I stayed at home. She came back, we chatted and went to sleep. After a while, the domestic help came running inside and said, 'There is an intruder. A man is asking for money with a knife in Jeh's room.'"

The attacker was in Jeh's room

Saif Ali Khan added that the man was holding two sticks on Jeh's bed, followed by a hexa blade. He had knives in both hands and was wearing a mask on his face. 'We had a scuffle and when I turned back, he stabbed me in the waist,' the actor added.

