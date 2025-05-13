Karate Kid Legends: Ajay Devgn and Yug Devgan to lend voices to Mr Han and Li Fong | Deets Inside Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and his son Yug Devgan will give their voices to Mr Han and Li Fong for the Hindi version of the sixth instalment of the Karate Kid franchise, Karate Kid: Legends.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India has brought together Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and his son Yug Devgn for the first time in an exciting new project. They are lending their voices to the Hindi version of the Jackie Chan-starrer Hollywood film Karate Kid: Legends. For the unversed, the sixth instalment of the Karate Kid franchise, 'Karate Kid: Legends', will hit the silver screens worldwide on May 30, 2025, in four languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Ajay Devgn is voicing the iconic character of Mr Han, a role originally played by Jackie Chan, while Yug makes his voice acting debut as the main character, Li Fong, first played by Ben Wang. It is worth noting that this project marks Raid 2 actor Ajay Devgn's first time doing a voiceover for an international movie, and Yug brings a fresh and youthful spirit to the famous series.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India on Tuesday shared a post on its Instagram handle with the caption, "The master has a new voice. So does the student! Ajay Devgn & Yug Devgan are all set to bring Jackie Chan & Ben Wang’s epic journey to life in #KarateKidLegends (Hindi). Kick into action with the Hindi trailer dropping soon."

Their real-life bond adds emotional resonance to the film’s central theme — the relationship between a mentor and his protege. Yug’s passion for the franchise, natural charisma, and voice impact make him a fitting choice to carry forward the Karate Kid legacy for a new generation of Indian audiences.

About the film 'Karate Kid: Legends'

The action-drama film is set in New York City and follows Li Fong, a talented kung fu student, as he starts at a new school, makes new friends, and faces off against a local karate champion. With help from his teacher, Mr Han and Daniel LaRusso (played by Ralph Macchio), Li goes on a journey.

