Filmmaker Karan Johar recently revisited some memorable moments from his 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as the film completes 25 years. During the anniversary celebrations, Karan, along with actress Kareena Kapoor, looked back at the making of the iconic film and shared a few interesting memories. However, one particular scene featuring Kajol's character Anjali caught the filmmaker's attention for all the wrong reasons.

Karan and Kareena visited a recreated set of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham at the same location in Mumbai's Juhu area where the original film was shot. During the gathering, Karan recalled the sequence in which Anjali and her best friend Rukhsar, played by Simone Singh, rush to the Raichand mansion with sweets for Mr Raichand's birthday celebration.

Karan Johar quips on the logic behind Kajol's sweets scene in K3G

For the unversed, in the film, Anjali runs a sweet shop and receives an order to supply sweets for Mr Raichand's birthday party. However, the celebration falls on the same day as her father Lajjo's birthday. After celebrating the occasion with her family, Anjali and Rukhsar hurry to deliver the sweets to the Raichand household.

Looking back at the sequence, Karan pointed out two things that did not quite make sense to him. First, he questioned how Anjali planned to serve around 1,000 guests at the party with just one thali of mithai. He also wondered whether the distance between the two locations was realistically short enough for the friends to cover on foot.

(Image Source : YT SCREENGRAB/JAISWAL ROCKSTAR)Stills from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Questioning his own filmmaking choices, Karan said, "And I really want to know, I mean, even if Mrs. Raichand (Played by Jaya Bachchan) asked for dessert, and there were about 1000 people at that party, what they were doing with one thal of mithai and how they were planning to feed that whole party. What the logic of that is, and did they actually think that that neighborhood was running distance to that mansion? What was I thinking? Clearly, I wasn't."

About Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Directed by Karan Johar and produced by Yash Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featured a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film received positive responses from audiences and critics and went on to become a major commercial hit. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, it grossed Rs 119.29 crore worldwide within 70 days.

(With IANS inputs)

Also Read:

Koffee With Karan 9: Sidharth-Kiara share wedding stories, recall Karan Johar's funny moment with Shahid