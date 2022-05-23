Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ABRAR UL HAQ/KARAN JOHAR Karan Johar-produced 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' accused of copying 'Nach Punjaban' song by Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq

Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions, on Monday, shared the much-awaited trailer of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor. The three-minute-long trailer of the family film showed the complexities of relationships. However, now it seems that the makers have landed themselves into trouble. Yes, that's true! Pakistani politician and singer Abrar Ul Haq has accused the filmmaker of stealing his song 'Nach Punjaban' and threatened to take legal action to claim damages. Not only this but he even stated that this is not the first but the sixth time that his song has been copied. However, it wasn't clear whether he was referring to Karan or others.

Abrar's tweet reads, "I have not sold my song ‘Nach Punjaban’ to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar."

His second tweet read, "Song ‘Nach Punjaban’ has not been licensed to anyone. If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action #NachPunjaban."

On Monday, T-Series issued a statement regarding the controversy. It read, "We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song Nach Punjaban from the album Nach Punjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 and is also available on #LollywoodClassics' YouTube channel, owned and operated by @1moviebox Records Label, for the film #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @dharmamovies. All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song releases. As represented by @1moviebox Records Label the said song copyrights exclusively vest with moviebox only with all valid documents."

Just yesterday, the official Instagram handle of Dharma also shared a clip from the trailer-launch event in which the cast was seen dancing to the song 'Nach Panjaban.'

Meanwhile, the trailer was shared with a caption reading, "A family is built on love, laughter, tears, forgiveness and togetherness! Experience all of it at the same time with this special parivaar and their reunion filled with surprises! #JJJTrailer out now! #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June!"

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is all set to release on June 24. It also stars Maniesh Paul and marks the big Bollywood debut of social media influencer-actor Prajakta Kohli.

