Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARANJOHAR Karan Johar pens an emotional note for Varun Dhawan on his wedding, says 'My boy is all grown up'

Actor Varun Dhawan got married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening in Alibaug. It was an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendees, keeping in mind the covid safety guidelines. Among a few celebrities from Bollywood who attended the festivities was filmmaker Karan Johar. Varun Dhawan made his acting debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's teen drama Student of the Year.

Karan took to his Instagram account to share a picture from Varun and Natasha's wedding. He also posted another photo with the groom Varun from the venue. In the heartfelt caption, the filmmaker reminisced the times when he first met Varun in Goa and then launching him in Bollywood. Karan mentioned that he has a protective feeling of love and care for Varun just like his parents do. Karan wrote, "I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be ...sometimes even unintentionally."

"When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent.... that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment," he added.

Extending his best wishes and love to the newlyweds Varun and Natasha, Karan concluded, "My boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ....love you."

There was high security at Varun's wedding venue and a no-phone policy for the guests. Hence, everyone was eagerly waiting for the first look from Varun and Natasha's wedding. Soon after the rituals, Varun took to his Instagram and shared two pictures from the pheras. He captioned, " "Life long love just became official."