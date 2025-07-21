Karan Johar hits back at Instagram user for calling him 'nepo kids ka daijaan', know whole matter Karan Johar has recently praised the film 'Saiyaara'. Users trolled him for promoting nepotism once again. However, the filmmaker gave a befitting reply to the user.

New Delhi:

Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda's film 'Saiyaara' is getting praise from all sides. The film has impressed critics along with the audience. The film is also successful at the box office as it has been able to earn its budget in only three days. Amidst all this, people from the industry are also praising the debut artists. They are also praising Mohit Suri for showing romance on screen. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar too took to his Instagram profile to praise the debutants, but the inevitable had to happen. The director was once again trolled over nepotism.

Karan Johar praises 'Saiyaara'

Karan Johar praised Mohit Suri, Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda through a social media post. Many users made positive comments on Karan Johar's post. They agreed that the film is good. On the other hand, some users did not agree with Karan Johar and trolled him for promoting nepotism, a debate that has been stretched too much. However surprisingly, Johar, who often does not pay attention to the comments, replied to a troll.

What did Karan write?

A user targeted Karan Johar and wrote 'Aa gaya nepo kid ka daijaan'. On this, Karan Johar replied, 'Shut up. Don't keep negativity sitting at home. Look after the work of two children and do some work yourself.' Karan Johar's reply has been supported by many users. The comment had more than 1.500 likes in just 5 hours. Moreover, responding to Karan's reply, a user wrote 'Very good Karan sir. Finally, you answered this troll.'

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Karan Johar hits back at Instagram user

The film broke many records at the box office

Let us tell you that the film 'Saiyaara' was released in theatres on July 18. The film did a business of Rs 21 crore at the box office on the opening day. On the second and third day, the film got the benefit of the weekend. In such a situation, the film earned Rs 25 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film broke many records and did a business of Rs 37 crore. In this way, the total earnings of the film have become Rs 83 crore.

About the film

Ananya Pandey's cousin Ahan Pandey has debuted with the film 'Saiyaara'. Aneet Padda has also debuted with the film, directed by Mohit Suri. This film has been produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Also Read: Saiyaara Day 3 Collection: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film makes full use of weekend