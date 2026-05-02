Karan Johar heaps praise on The Devil Wears Prada 2, says 'this sequel speaks of our times'

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently watched The Devil Wears Prada 2 and expressed his admiration for the workplace comedy-drama by sharing a detailed note on his Instagram handle. Directed by David Frankel, the film features Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt in lead roles.

In his Instagram post, KJo shared his views on the film, especially Meryl Streep's return as Miranda Priestly. He noted that the sequel feels nostalgic and "speaks of our times."

Karan Johar reviews The Devil Wears Prada 2

In his Instagram post, Karan wrote, "Nostalgia is powerful…. It keeps the present hopeful… my memory of watching #devilwearsprada is embedded in my heart… I walked out more in love with Meryl Streep (if that was possible) and understanding the pursuits of Miranda Priestly.. even though she was a tough leader, even though she was aesthetically judgemental and raising eye brow elitist to a fault…. But I understood her for her chase to attain excellence and perfection…. I wondered how I would feel revisiting Andy, Nigel, Emily and Miranda…."

He further added, "Right at the top let me not compare the two films as the first has a massive heads up of cumulative nostalgia…. This sequel speaks of our times, the (sadly) emerging irrelevance of serous journalism …the digital overdrive Mania that is eating into the beauty of print… the powerlessness of the artistically powerful forces at the hands of corporations… the need for consolidations over ideations… all that in a Comedy? Yes… that’s the solid strength of Part 2 it makes u think of the travesty of our times…"

Praising Meryl Streep's character, he wrote, "Miranda is more vulnerable… Andy is more hopeful… Nigel is more amiable and Emily is just wonderful! I ate my pop corn and sat back on my red hot seat and went back to my 33 year old self who believed that visions can’t be replaced by vendors!!! That’s all…. " Take a look below:

For the unversed, before the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Karan Johar met the lead actors Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in April 2026 and confessed that his “knees were rattling” after meeting the Hollywood icons.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection

The Hollywood workplace comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada 2 witnessed an average start at the Indian box office. The film collected Rs 3.80 crore across 1,644 shows with an occupancy of 36%, while earning Rs 1.70 crore on Day 0. With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 5.50 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Also Read: Box Office Report [May 1, 2026]: Raja Shivaji, Ek Din, Patriot, and The Devil Wears Prada 2's Day 1 earnings