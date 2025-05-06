Karan Johar breaks silence on sudden weight loss, mentions thyroid fluctuations and body dysmorphic disorder Ace filmmaker and producer Karan Johar opened up about his side of his weight loss controversy in a candid conversation with YouTuber Raj Shamani in his podcast show 'Figuring Out with Raj Shamani'.

Renowned filmmaker and producer Karan Johar recently shared his side of the story on his weight loss controversy during an episode of Raj Shamani’s popular YouTube podcast Figuring Out. In the candid conversation, Johar spoke about the emotional and physical challenges he faced and the lifestyle changes behind his health transformation.

Karan revealed that a major turning point came after he discovered a long-undiagnosed thyroid issue. 'There was genuinely a thyroid fluctuation, which I won’t get into the details of… but I had to take something to control that level,' he explained. He was unaware that he had been suffering from the condition for nearly 15–20 years, despite various struggles to manage his weight.

Karan also discussed trying a range of medical treatments, including Vedam Ayurveda and health spas, before finding a routine that worked out for him. Once his thyroid levels were stabilised, Karan began following the OMAD (One Meal A Day) method. The initial seven days were tough; he committed to the routine for seven months, eating once daily between 7 and 8 PM.

His diet during this period had no gluten, lactose, or sugar. He noted that he is mildly lactose intolerant, but he prefers almond milk. Although he has recently added some carbs and dairy (like rice and lactose) to regain a healthy weight, however, he avoids gluten completely.

Karan also shared that his current fitness routine includes weight training and playing Padel. The episode has garnered thousands of views ever since it was posted on the official YouTube channel of Raj Shamani.

