Karan Johar announces Student of the Year: After Dark, Jio Hotstar series featuring Shanaya Kapoor

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced a new chapter in the Student of the Year franchise as his film completes 14 years since its release. Titled Student of the Year: After Dark. The series will stream on JioHotstar from November 13.

Sharing the announcement, Johar said the franchise was heading in a different direction as it marked 14 years since the first film’s release. He described the new project as 'gritty, gory, unabashed and absolute madness', hinting at a darker take on the familiar franchise.

Karan Johar's post

In his post, Johar wrote, "Nostalgia is working overtime this week!!! As we complete 14 years of our beloved SOTY franchise…we embark on a new journey, taking it forward, but it's now in AFTER DARK! Gritty, gory, unabashed and absolute madness!!!! Gear up!"

The project, announced as Hotstar Specials: Student Of The Year: After Dark, will stream exclusively on JioHotstar. Further details about its cast, storyline and format have not yet been shared in the announcement.

Shanaya will lead the Jio Hotstar series

Directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the series marks Shanaya Kapoor's OTT debut.

What did Karan Johar say about the series?

"When I look at this new chapter, I see a phoenix rising. We began this franchise with big dreams in 2012 and now we’re breaking every rule we set. With Reema’s genre-defying direction and Shanaya’s powerful double-role performance, we’re setting the stage for something spectacular. Shanaya isn’t just stepping into the spotlight; she’s shattering it and the first look is just the tip of the iceberg", said Karan Johar, Founder & Managing Director of Dharma Productions.

More about the first film

The original and first film, Student of the Year, directed by Johar, was released in 2012 and marked the Bollywood debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The franchise continued with Student of the Year 2 in 2019, starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

With After Dark, the franchise appears set to move away from its earlier campus-romance tone towards a grittier story. More details about the new series are awaited.

Also Read:

Koffee With Karan 9 premieres today; when and where to watch Karan Johar's show featuring Salman Khan