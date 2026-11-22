Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his upcoming film, Kaaliya, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. On Sunday, November 22, the filmmaker unveiled the first teaser of the monster thriller to mark the actor's birthday. He also revealed the film's release date, giving fans a glimpse of the upcoming project.

Notably, this film marks another collaboration between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan. The duo previously worked together on Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. They are also set to reunite for the upcoming film Naagzilla. The film is presented by Dharma Productions and Dopamine Studios.

Karan Johar announces new film Kaaliya with Kartik Aaryan

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Karan shared the film's first teaser along with an intriguing caption. He wrote, "Shri Krishna sent it away. We humans brought it back." The filmmaker also confirmed that Kaaliya will arrive in theatres on May 5, 2028.

The 2-minute-and-39-second teaser offers a glimpse into the world of Kaaliya, which has been described as a monster thriller. It introduces the film's central theme. Watch the teaser below:

Internet reacts to Kaaliya teaser

Ever since the teaser was released, audiences have been sharing their reactions online while also wishing Kartik on his birthday and thanking him for the return gift. One user commented, "Naagzilla and now this... Kartik is backing creature films." Others praised the film's background score, with comments such as, "BGM is so good" and "The sound quality is really very excellent." The teaser also garnered over 50,000 views on YouTube within an hour of its release.

Kaaliya: Know about the makers

Kaaliya is directed and written by Sandeep Modi, with the screenplay and dialogues penned by Sandeep Jain. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza, while Kartik Aaryan is also turned producer. The announcement music has been composed by John Stewart.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects

Work-wise, the National Award-winning actor Kartik Aaryan has several films in the pipeline, including Karan Johar-backed Naagzilla, Shimit Amin's war action drama Captain India, Ladaku, a real-life drama with Kabir Khan, and an untitled film by Anurag Basu, co-starring Sreeleela.

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