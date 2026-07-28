Karan Aujla's wife Palak backs Isha Rikhi's 'battles and scars' post amid divorce buzz with Badshah

New Delhi:

Punjabi actress and Badshah's wife, Isha Rikhi, has been sharing a series of cryptic posts on Instagram that have largely fuelled their separation speculations. Recently, she took to social media and openly wrote about "battles" and "scars", without mentioning anything concrete. Rikhi has also been generating a lot of support online for her post. Singer-rapper Karan Aujla's wife Palak Aujla took to her Instagram story and backed Isha.

What did Karan Aujla's wife write for Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi?

In her latest post, Isha Rikhi wrote a note about feeling "overwhelmed" by her husband's influence. Palak Aujla, Karan Aujla's wife, reshared Isha's post and wrote, "You are so strong so beautiful you got this my love @isharikhi (sic)." Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHA RIKHI)Karan Aujla's wife backs Isha Rikhi

What did Isha Rikhi write about her husband?

Without revealing what led to the post, Isha Rikhi shared an emotional note about living in fear, choosing silence and finally finding the courage to speak up. The post surfaced just days after rumours of trouble in her marriage with rapper Badshah began circulating online.

In her note, Isha wrote, "I have lived through battles that left no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do."

She went on to clarify that her silence should not be mistaken for acceptance. "Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay," she added.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi's wedding pics surfaced in March

The couple's marriage came into the spotlight earlier this year after Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared pictures from their intimate wedding on Instagram in March 2026. For the ceremony, Isha wore a traditional red Punjabi salwar suit with chooda, kaleera and a maang teeka, while Badshah was seen in an ivory kurta.

According to reports, Badshah and Isha dated for nearly four years after being introduced by a mutual friend. Before tying the knot with Isha, the rapper was married to Jasmine Masih. The former couple parted ways in 2020 and continue to co-parent their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

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