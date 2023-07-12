Kapil Sharma's Zwigato gets a spot at Oscar library; Nandita Das says 'hope OTT platforms are reading this'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Kapil Sharma-starrer Zwigato

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who is known for his perfect comic timing and bringing laughter to millions, was recently seen in a completely different avatar in Nandita Das' Zwigato. The film was praised by many and featured in several prestigious international film festivals. However, it failed to impress at the box office and resulted as a disaster. Now, Zwigato has added another feather to its cap. The film has now earned a spot at the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture (Oscar)'s library with its screenplay for its Permanent Core Collection.

The director took to her Instagram handle to share the news and penned down a long note thanking the audience and critics for their 'overwhelming' response. ''It is a happy reminder that the film is relevant and glad we made it. I believe only when stories are authentic and rooted in their own contexts, they transcend cultures and borders and become part of world cinema. I am glad that it will be available in the library for students, filmmakers and writers,'' she wrote.

See the post:

She concluded her caption by reminding the OTT platforms of its release so that the audience can watch the film. ''Hope OTT platforms are reading this! I think it’s time to give the audience the opportunity to see Zwigato,'' she added.

About Zwigato

Apart from Kapil Sharma, the film also features Shahana Goswami, Gul Panag, Sayani Gupta, and Swanand Kirkire in key roles. Since, the film was shot extensively in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, the state government had declared the film tax-free. The film had a very unfortunate fate at the box office and reportedly collected just Rs 3.53 crore.

The film revolves around a man named Manas (Kapil Sharma), whose life changes after he loses his job as a floor manager and becomes a food delivery guy to survive. The film showcases his struggles as a delivery guy whose income gets deeply affected by ratings and incentives.

