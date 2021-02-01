Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath blessed with baby boy: Suniel Shetty, Riteish, B-town stars extend wishes

Image Source : TWITTER/@KAPILSHARMAK9 Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath blessed with baby boy

Kapil Sharma, known for hosting The Kapil Sharma Show, and his wife Ginni Chatrath on Monday welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Taking to Twitter, the comedian-actor announced the good news and also revealed that the mother and the child are healthy. Kapil also thanked his fans for all the love and blessings. It is just a few days ago that the actor had confirmed that the reason for The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air is that he is expecting his second child. The news of him welcoming a baby boy has left his fans thrilled.

Kapil Sharma tweeted, "Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God baby and mother both are fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings and prayers. Love you all - Ginni and Kapil.

Not just fans, Bollywood celebrities are also elated with the good news and extended their wishes to the couple. Actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Suniel Shetty and others commented on Kapil's post and congratulated him. Riteish wrote, "Mubaraakkk ho mere bhai!!! This is such great news!!! God bless your family with good health, long life and abundance of love."

Suniel Shetty said, "Godbless" with a red heart while Saina Nehwal commented, "Congratulation." Sharma's longtime collaborator Kiku Sharda tweeted, "Big big congratulations brother. Enjoy the beautiful days ahead. Love to the family." Check out the Bollywood celebs wishes here-

Kapil Sharma tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Anayra in 2019. In January last year, the comedian had announced the name of his little angel by sharing adorable photos on Twitter. In one of the images, Kapil was seen holding his daughter and looking at her lovingly. "Meet our piece of heart 'Anayra Sharma' #gratitude," Kapil captioned the image.